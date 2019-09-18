Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 2,539 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.49% of NVR worth $59,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NVR by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in NVR by 8.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 10.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock traded up $63.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,699.99. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,040.71 and a 12 month high of $3,770.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,546.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,247.45. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $49.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 209.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore upgraded NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,537.33.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,715.53, for a total transaction of $282,380.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,835,007.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total value of $70,056,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,070,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,561 shares of company stock worth $114,955,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.