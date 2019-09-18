Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $76.87 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,021 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $76,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $424.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.42. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $272.91 and a one year high of $431.43.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark set a $422.00 price target on Charter Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

