Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $67.34 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 394.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 290,838 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $67,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,075,000 after buying an additional 780,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,274,000 after buying an additional 598,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,646,000 after buying an additional 275,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,976,000 after buying an additional 202,248 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,422,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,551,000 after buying an additional 48,931 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.32.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,353. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.88 and a 200-day moving average of $192.13. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $228.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total value of $1,693,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,987.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total value of $220,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,060,211. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

