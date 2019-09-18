Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $176.90 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.1% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.32% of S&P Global worth $176,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $253.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,773. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.28. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,425 shares of company stock worth $5,898,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

