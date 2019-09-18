Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for 0.9% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.55% of Global Payments worth $137,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,710 shares of company stock valued at $5,556,969. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

Shares of GPN traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.80. The company had a trading volume of 105,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,542. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $175.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

