Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Receives $10.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

MNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE:MNK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. 5,845,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,272,290. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $277.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,809,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 840,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,149,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 1,395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,275,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,636 shares during the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

