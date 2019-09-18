Maecenas (ART) Price Hits $0.0380

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $50,551.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00213789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.44 or 0.01213957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,347,481 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

