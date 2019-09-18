Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Raymond Heung Sells 3,800 Shares

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total value of C$11,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,558,417 shares in the company, valued at C$20,068,756.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.50. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.20 and a 1-year high of C$4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.97.

Get Madison Pacific Properties alerts:

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.76 million during the quarter.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, and retail real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,505,850 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,559 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 1,743,098 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.