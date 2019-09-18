LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 75.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.39. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.54 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 63.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,664,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.