Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Lookers (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lookers from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 69.20 ($0.90).

Shares of LON LOOK traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 52.80 ($0.69). 785,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. Lookers has a 52 week low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.95.

In other news, insider Tony Bramall bought 1,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £510,000 ($666,405.33). Also, insider Nigel McMinn bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £78,000 ($101,920.82). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,830,000 shares of company stock worth $135,970,000.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

