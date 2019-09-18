London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading Down 0.3%

London Stock Exchange Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $91.50 and last traded at $91.50, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services  LCH, Post Trade Services  CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

