Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $367.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 23,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,163,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,600. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $399.96. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.