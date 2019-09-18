LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of LivaNova worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 21.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 144.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 target price on shares of LivaNova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.01. 7,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $126.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

