Lition (LIT) Trading Down 18.8% This Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Lition token can now be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. Lition has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $326,495.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

