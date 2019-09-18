Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Tensile Capital Management LLC

Tensile Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up approximately 2.5% of Tensile Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tensile Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Lithia Motors worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 290.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 80.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $139,000.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $97,445.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $656,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,727.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,173 shares of company stock valued at $812,899 in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.28. The company had a trading volume of 83,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $139.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

