Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $695.37

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $695.37 and traded as low as $768.00. Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at $770.00, with a volume of 7,743 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $392.05 million and a P/E ratio of 23.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 766.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 696.17.

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 61,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.73), for a total value of £461,140.10 ($602,561.22).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

