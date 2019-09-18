Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $43,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. ValuEngine downgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $192.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,400. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $206.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

