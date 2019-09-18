Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Trading Down 0.7%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.98 and last traded at C$7.98, 22,883 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 57,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.24, a quick ratio of 65.87 and a current ratio of 65.87. The firm has a market cap of $206.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Life & Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -493.83%.

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

