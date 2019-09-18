Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Position Lowered by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lessened its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,226 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A makes up 0.6% of HBK Investments L P’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.29% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $36,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 277,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 94,407 shares in the last quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter worth $4,343,000. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 11.4% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 158,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 148.4% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 95,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 57,310 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 728,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.20. 12,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,480. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at $281,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

