LatiumX (LATX) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, LatiumX has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. LatiumX has a total market capitalization of $331,370.00 and approximately $237,758.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LatiumX token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00216223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.01248925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00098260 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017557 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020503 BTC.

LatiumX Token Profile

LatiumX launched on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,906,901 tokens. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org . The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LatiumX

LatiumX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

