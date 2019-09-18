Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.47, 124,977 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 80,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lantronix from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 million, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lantronix Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lantronix by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 22.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 44,894 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $266,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

