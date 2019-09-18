La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. 5,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,214. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.79. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LZB shares. TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sidoti cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

