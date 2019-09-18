KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) Trading Up 0%

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY)’s stock price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.32, approximately 700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th.

