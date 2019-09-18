Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,002,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 751% from the previous session’s volume of 117,810 shares.The stock last traded at $17.57 and had previously closed at $14.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KOD shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth $99,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

