Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,331.69

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,331.69 and traded as high as $44.00. Kingspan Group shares last traded at $43.04, with a volume of 14,753 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Kingspan Group from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,331.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,406.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 million and a PE ratio of 22.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of €0.13 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Kingspan Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Kingspan Group Company Profile (LON:KGP)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

