Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,327,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.23% of Kimberly Clark worth $3,775,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

KMB traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.82. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $143.16. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

