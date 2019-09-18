Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $740.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.94. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.57 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 5.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Kimball International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter valued at $8,205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 47.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 200.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 229,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

