KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Sold by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. lowered its holdings in KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 188,505 shares during the quarter. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in KemPharm were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in KemPharm by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,171 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KemPharm by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KemPharm by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KMPH remained flat at $$0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,077. KemPharm Inc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that KemPharm Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of KemPharm from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $1.05 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KemPharm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.01.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

