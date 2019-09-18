Kempen Capital Management N.V. Trims Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in FMC were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $250,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 7.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of FMC by 387.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 242,908 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

FMC stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.29. 153,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,882. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

In other news, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $2,011,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,260.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

