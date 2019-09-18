Kempen Capital Management N.V. Takes $1.98 Million Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 209,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 28,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,243. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

