Kempen Capital Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 954,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 159,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,940,236,000 after acquiring an additional 640,083 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $501,130,000 after acquiring an additional 279,362 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,914 shares of company stock valued at $10,315,651 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.50. 812,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

