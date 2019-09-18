Kempen Capital Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,316,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,947,191,000 after purchasing an additional 352,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,376,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,248 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,972,000 after purchasing an additional 561,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,166,000 after purchasing an additional 588,179 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.62. 199,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.75. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,723,251 shares of company stock valued at $427,463,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

