Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 64.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 145.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,011. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $64.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,211 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,948.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $323,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,797,281.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,338. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus set a $66.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.54.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.