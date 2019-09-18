Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 154,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after acquiring an additional 546,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 739,353 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.15. 312,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $77.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Argus raised their price objective on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

