Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $247,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 137,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $65,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.29. 146,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,740. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 102.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

