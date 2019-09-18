Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 853 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 95.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 171,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 84,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.58.

In other news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.29. 1,240,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.