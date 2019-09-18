Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total transaction of $75,935.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $427,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,744 shares of company stock worth $4,480,345. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,227.98. 24,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,326. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,192.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,166.32. The firm has a market cap of $859.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

