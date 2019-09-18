Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $63,852,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $93,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $101.14. 20,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,948. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

