Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 3.7% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 108,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 472,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,413,000 after purchasing an additional 77,235 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 280,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,070,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.53. The stock had a trading volume of 741,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,886. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.62. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus raised their price target on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.