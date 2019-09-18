Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Acquires 11,400 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 5.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGS. Evercore ISI began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

In other news, Director Deann L. Brunts bought 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $47,127.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,429. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.46.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

