Kcash (KCASH) Market Cap Achieves $4.36 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. In the last week, Kcash has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

