K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Increases Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:K3C traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 138.40 ($1.81). The company had a trading volume of 41,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,710. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.67. K3 Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 396 ($5.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03.

Get K3 Capital Group alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday.

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.