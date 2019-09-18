JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund (LON:JGCI) Declares GBX 1.13 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund (LON:JGCI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JGCI traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 89.50 ($1.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,526. JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.95.
JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund Company Profile
