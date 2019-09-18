JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund (LON:JGCI) Declares GBX 1.13 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund (LON:JGCI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JGCI traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 89.50 ($1.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,526. JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.95.

JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Convertibles Income Fund Limited is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities of companies.

