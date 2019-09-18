Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.69 Million Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 23.4% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 62,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth $595,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth $419,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 359,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC stock opened at $158.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $171.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.16.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $387,274.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $318,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,310.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.