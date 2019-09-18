Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 7,441 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at $37,233,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,384 shares in the company, valued at $468,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

NYSE:GMED opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

