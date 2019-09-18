Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,872 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

SO stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,121 shares of company stock worth $14,572,063. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

