John W. Kuo Sells 465 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $54,079.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,299.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:VAR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.44. The company had a trading volume of 521,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.46. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,242,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1,791.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

