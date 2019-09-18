John P. Jordan Sells 2,550 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $28,024.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 184,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.50. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $138.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.13 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

PLAB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 128.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 253.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

