Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) rose 14.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $18.97, approximately 387,594 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 180,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Jiayin Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $886.49 million and a P/E ratio of 32.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

