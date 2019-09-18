JHL Capital Group LLC Acquires 232,550 Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

JHL Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,550 shares during the quarter. Tallgrass Energy makes up 5.2% of JHL Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JHL Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Tallgrass Energy worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. 36,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,006. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tallgrass Energy Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.